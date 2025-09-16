Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,092 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AptarGroup by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

