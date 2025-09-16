Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 78,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,174,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,551,000 after buying an additional 193,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

