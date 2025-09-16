Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $574.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.76 and its 200 day moving average is $519.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $600.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

