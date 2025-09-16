Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,758 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 164.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 292,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 181,839 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,735,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.54. ADMA Biologics Inc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.67.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

