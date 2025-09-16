Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,512 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Patrick Industries worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 432.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 27.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Insider Activity

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,373,985.88. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $515,127.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,139.50. This trade represents a 27.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,016. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PATK stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.