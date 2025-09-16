Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,049,000 after acquiring an additional 954,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,383,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,984,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,575,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 250,684 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,863,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,042,000 after buying an additional 100,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,420,000 after acquiring an additional 120,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $175.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

