Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 111,994 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,994 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

