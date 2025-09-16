Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,436 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 43.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Coupang by 600.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 167.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $2,093,976.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares in the company, valued at $56,050,762.60. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,203,966 over the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

