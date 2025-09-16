Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,260 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 40.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

NYSE G opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,190.40. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

