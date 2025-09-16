Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,842 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,842 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 57,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

