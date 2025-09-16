Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 46,910 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 410,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,744 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $12,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

