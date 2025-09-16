Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

LHX stock opened at $281.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.44. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $282.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

