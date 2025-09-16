Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 221,815 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,192 shares of company stock worth $5,346,507 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

