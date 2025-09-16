Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 11,458 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

