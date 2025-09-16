Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 261,556 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,556 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Element Solutions worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 940.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 311.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1,707.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.7%

ESI opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Element Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.