Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,857 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

