Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 393,214 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393,214 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 305.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 120,294 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Rollins Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

