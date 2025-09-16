Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 55,936 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,936 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 316,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MLTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.