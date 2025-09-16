Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 9,233 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Evergy worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,132,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,901,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,730,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,342,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 27.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,715,000 after acquiring an additional 321,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

