Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $10,744,318 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $540.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.11. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

