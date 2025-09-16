Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Corpay worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $305.62 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.46.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

