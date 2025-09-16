Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,164,851 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 211.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 21,737.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,760 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

