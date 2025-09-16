Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,099 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.23% of BioLife Solutions worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 247,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,032 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $27,688.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 184,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,710.38. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,707,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,654,826. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,484 shares of company stock worth $23,963,031 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -214.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

