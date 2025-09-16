Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 1,215 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,175,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $120.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

