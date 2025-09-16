Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 28,200 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.73. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

