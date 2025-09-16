Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nucor by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,363 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $194,804,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 16.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,863,000 after purchasing an additional 226,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.80.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.