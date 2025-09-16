Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 44 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $543.51 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.38.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

