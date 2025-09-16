Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $172.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

