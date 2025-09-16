Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Zacks Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

