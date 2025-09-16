Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

