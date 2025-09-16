Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

