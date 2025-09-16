Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,347,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,610,000 after purchasing an additional 80,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,337,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,111,000 after purchasing an additional 288,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,844,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,546,000 after purchasing an additional 558,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,285,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,190,000 after purchasing an additional 303,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

