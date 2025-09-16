Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $717,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $357.48 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

