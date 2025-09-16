Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

