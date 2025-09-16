Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

