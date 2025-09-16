Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 492.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,248,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,259,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $376.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.89 and a 200 day moving average of $338.29. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $376.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

