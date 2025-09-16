Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of COR opened at $292.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

