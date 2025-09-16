Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $141,599,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,642,000 after buying an additional 765,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:COF opened at $226.39 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.90 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

