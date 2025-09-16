Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ADBE opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.72 and its 200 day moving average is $378.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

