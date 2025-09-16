Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $7,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.