10,835 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,835 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after buying an additional 309,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,199,174 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 89,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847,211 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $37,868,000 after buying an additional 602,210 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,333,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,671,170. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

