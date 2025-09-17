17,850 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 331,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

