2,339 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.