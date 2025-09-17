2,429 Shares in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF $POWA Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $190.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

