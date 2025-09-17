2,778 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

