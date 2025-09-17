3,687 Shares in Argan, Inc. $AGX Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Argan by 1,482.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Argan by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Price Performance

Argan stock opened at $238.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.62. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $253.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.53.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The business had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Argan’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.01, for a total transaction of $732,706.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,888.95. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total value of $617,586.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,520.02. This trade represents a 22.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,836 shares of company stock worth $6,380,666. 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

