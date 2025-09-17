3,720 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 555,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 280,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,378,000.

Shares of FQAL opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $74.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

