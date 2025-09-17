4,302 Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,680,000. Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,228,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.