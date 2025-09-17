4,860 Shares in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.