7,563 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

